Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004417 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $422.63 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00143834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00716030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00192457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00103980 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,068,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

