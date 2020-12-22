HOMIHELP Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00011765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $79,190.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00726113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00176704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00106429 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

