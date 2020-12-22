Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

HOOK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,290. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $268.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

