Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,635 shares of company stock worth $437,579 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.