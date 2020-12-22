Horizen Price Down 10.7% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $107.24 million and $6.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00043212 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, OKEx and BiteBTC. During the last week, Horizen has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00283232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00038464 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,572,112 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Graviex, DragonEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

