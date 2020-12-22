Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet raised Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 38.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBNC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,114. The company has a market capitalization of $649.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

