HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $20.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,973 shares of company stock worth $9,874,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HP by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,024,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,643. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

