Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. Hutchison China MediTech has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $34.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

