HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.67. 2,672,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,149,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,393 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $70,192,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $60,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

