Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

