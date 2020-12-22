HyperCash (HC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.07 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $6.07 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, EXX, Coinnest and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00142347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00729954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00167948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00107721 BTC.

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,946,346 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Allcoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Huobi, ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

