Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:IMO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

