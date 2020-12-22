Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 5.2%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.80 and last traded at $78.50. Approximately 1,453,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 424,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at $84,705,899.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,033 shares of company stock worth $64,567,214 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

