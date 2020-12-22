Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) PT Raised to C$0.63 at Fundamental Research

Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.55 to C$0.63 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s current price.

Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.23. 23,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. Indiva Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$24.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis products in Canada. It provides pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products; and production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes Bhang chocolates, Wana sour gummies, Ruby cannabis sugar, Sapphire cannabis salt, Artisan Batch, and others.

