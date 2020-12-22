Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Mark A. Wegleitner Sells 10,000 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INFN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,298. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 103.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Infinera by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 8.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 50.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.