Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ingredion by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 199,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

