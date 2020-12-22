Ink Market Capitalization Tops $316,723.36 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $316,723.36 and $53,420.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00141412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00725493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00166903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00377320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00108302 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

