InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in InMode by 27.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 80.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

INMD opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

