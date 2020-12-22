Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $196.06

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $196.06 and last traded at $195.80, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 143.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

