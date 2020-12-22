Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Purchases 279,728 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 279,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UEPS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,751. The stock has a market cap of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

