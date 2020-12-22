Insider Selling: Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells 14,726 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total value of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19).

Shares of BVIC traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 788.50 ($10.30). 330,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 806.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 803.46. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 959 ($12.53).

Get Britvic plc (BVIC.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.