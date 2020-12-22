Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,716,346.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $724,989.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $684,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $774.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

