Insider Selling: Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) President Sells 51,900 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,614.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

