Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,476,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 240.83, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mimecast by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 200.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 49.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 59.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.