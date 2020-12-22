Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells 109,162 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,234. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.