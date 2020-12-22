Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 69,198 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02.

On Monday, October 26th, Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $2,784,006.90.

On Friday, October 16th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65.

On Monday, October 5th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,085,240.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

