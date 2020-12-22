Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 13,640 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,231 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,696.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Ferrentino sold 18,734 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $300,118.68.

On Thursday, September 24th, Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00.

YEXT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 1,919,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 292.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

