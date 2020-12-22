Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company's efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite) and an increase in emerging market customer base are expected to aid financials. Its efficient capital deployments indicate a strong liquidity position. The company has a very low level of compensation expense (relative to net revenues) owing to its technological excellence. This will likely support profits. The deal to buy the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen the company's position in the online brokerage space. However, mounting expenses owing to technology upgrades and continued investments in franchise will likely hurt the bottom line. Also, the near-zero interest rate environment along with the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown remain major near-term headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,312. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,535,211 shares in the company, valued at $565,819,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,553 shares of company stock worth $35,098,194. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

