Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Position Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 140,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after buying an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 768,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.