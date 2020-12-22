Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,390 shares of company stock worth $14,290,176 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

