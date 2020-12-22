Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFSPF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $18.33 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

