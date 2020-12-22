Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Insider Davies of Abersoch Buys 2,228 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Davies of Abersoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Davies of Abersoch acquired 3,130 shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,667 ($21.78) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

