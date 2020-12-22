Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) alerts:

TSE:ITP opened at C$25.00 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.43.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$430.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.