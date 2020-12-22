Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $383.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.32.

INTU traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $378.91. 33,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.21. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $380.99. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intuit by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $4,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

