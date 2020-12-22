Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $802.17

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $802.17 and last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 2702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $789.27.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.63.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $213,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.