Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.91

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and traded as low as $57.64. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 15,361 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

