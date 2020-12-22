Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

12/15/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

11/16/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

10/27/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

10/24/2020 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 333,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,818 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 265,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Realty Capital purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $8,142,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

