Investors Buy High Volume of Match Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,335 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,022% compared to the average daily volume of 1,189 call options.

MTCH opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of -233.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

