Investors Purchase Large Volume of Bill.com Call Options (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the average daily volume of 377 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

BILL stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.69.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.09, for a total transaction of $1,170,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,707.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,093 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

