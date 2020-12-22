ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 547,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 985% from the average daily volume of 50,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile (NYSE:IACA)

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

