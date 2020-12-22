IONChain Trading Down 43.2% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $381,182.38 and $15,675.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00142431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00716387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00190580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00374019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00105548 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

