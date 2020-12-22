Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.59. 2,147,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 947,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,736 shares of company stock worth $10,217,710. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

