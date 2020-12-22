IQ.cash (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $182,465.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $230,547.25 and $182,465.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00141798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00189732 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00370356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00104115 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

