iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of iRobot to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. 1,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,947 shares of company stock worth $1,268,641. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 3,500.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $40,204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iRobot by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iRobot by 690.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.