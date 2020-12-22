iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and manufacturing diversification. For the rest of 2020, the company expects favorable sell-through trends, upcoming holiday season, customer events and others to drive top-line results. Revenues are now anticipated to be $1.365-$1.375 billion for 2020 versus 9-11% mentioned originally. Earnings are now expected to be $3.43-$3.53 per share, higher than $1.70-$2.30 mentioned originally. However, the company is exposed to risks related to stiff competition in the business. Also, the pandemic-related impact on supply chain and product demand as well as promotional expenses might hurt results. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry. Its earnings estimates have been lowered for fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021 in the past 60 days.”

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,840. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,947 shares of company stock worth $1,268,641. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in iRobot by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

