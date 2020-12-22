Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

IRM stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.