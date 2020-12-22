iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $349.39

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $349.39 and last traded at $349.39, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

