iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.01

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and traded as high as $86.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 28,548,101 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

