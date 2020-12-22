iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

