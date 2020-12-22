iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.34

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 3025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

